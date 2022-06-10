Sources: Dallas city manager was asked to resign

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas city manager T.C. Broadnax may be on his way out after city council members requested a meeting to discuss "performance of the city manager including discipline or removal."

#BREAKING @DallasCityMgr may be on way out. Council members @caraathome @paulablackmon @GayDWillis13 request special council meeting June 15 to discuss “performance of the City Manager including discipline or removal.” @Johnson4Dallas also requests executive session. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/qVwucIV3IU — Jack Fink (@cbs11jack) June 10, 2022

On June 10, 2022, council members Cara Mendelsohn, Paula Blackmon, and Gay Willis submitted the request to the city secretary. Mayor Eric Johnson also requested an executive session.

When asked for statement, Mendelsohn said, "Our citizens deserve better management than we have." She said there are multiple deficiencies, including the city's permit office and IT office.

Sources told CBS 11 that Broadnax was given until noon to resign, but did not do so. When asked for comment, Broadnax released the following statement:

"Periodic performance review is critical to me and all City employees to demonstrate progress and ensure transparency for our residents, taxpayers, and stakeholders. I am proud of the hard work which has led to accomplishment of many goals related to the City Council's eight strategic priorities and look forward to sharing the R.E.A.L. impact we continue to make to improve the lives of Dallas residents in ways that are responsible, equitable, accountable, and legitimate, together as One Dallas."

In a statement, Mayor Eric Johnson said:

"I believe it is time for a change in city management. Several of my duly elected colleagues on the Dallas City Council have made it clear in recent days that they also believe it is time for a change. We are ready to move forward and discuss how best to build for the future of our great city and its amazing people, and that is why I have placed the item on the City Council's agenda for next week."

Broadnax began his tenure in Dallas on February 1, 2017 after the Dallas City Council voted to hire him. Before serving as the city manager for Dallas, Broadnax served in the same role in Tacoma, Washington and, earlier, as San Antonio's assistant manager.