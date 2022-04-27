Dallas City Council unanimously votes to ease restrictions on food trucks

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas City Council voted unanimously on April 27 to approve a new ordinance that eases restrictions on food trucks, food trailers, and other mobile food units.

Mayor Eric Johnson made the reforms a top priority for the Quality of Life, Arts, and Culture Committee, chaired by City Councilmember Adam Bazaldua.

City officials believe the new ordinance will accomplish several goals:

Cutting fees for new mobile food units

Allowing more types of food service vehicles

Expanding food preparation options

"Allowing for less frequent commissary visits to Code Compliance Department-approved food trucks and trailers."

The city said it is also looking at a potential pilot program that would create "Food Truck Zones" at city parks and other green spaces.

"Dallas is a great food city. But for too long, the city government has been far too restrictive to mobile food operators," Mayor Johnson said. "I am grateful to Chairman Bazaldua and to the members of the Quality of Life, Arts, and Culture Committee for crafting more sensible regulations that encourage entrepreneurs without sacrificing food safety. Together, we are working to make Dallas more vibrant and more fun."

"I am thrilled about today's amendment to Chapter 17 of the Dallas City Code," Chairman Bazaldua said. "The Quality of Life, Arts, and Culture Committee has been working tirelessly on making changes that will have a great impact for the City of Dallas. These changes will bring equity and opportunity for small businesses and to communities who have been left out of the changes in the traditional hospitality industry business model."

The committee will review the effects of the new ordinance in a year.