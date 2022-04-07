Man beats roommate with stick over 'what a mosquito looks like'

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police arrested Victor Symone Shavers, 43, for allegedly beating his roommate with a stick after they argued about what a mosquito looks like.

The two had lived together for two months in the 1500 block of Cape Cod Drive in Oak Cliff.

According to an arrest warrant, officers found Shavers' roommate standing outside with blood all over his face in the early morning hours of April 4. He told them Shavers had assaulted him.

Police found Shavers inside the home, sitting on his bed with blood on his head and hand, according to the affidavit.

It was then the victim explained to police how a discussion about what a mosquito looks like escalated into a fight. The roommate said Shavers grabbed a stick from behind his bed and started hitting him on the head with it, according to the affidavit. He said Shavers hit him at least six times, according to the affidavit.

The roommate then grabbed a metal bat from his closet and hit Shavers multiple times in the head.

Police said he had deep cuts on his left cheek and side of his head and required multiple stitches. Shavers had a cut on the back of his head and a possibly broken hand, the affidavit said.

Shavers admitted he hit his roommate first, according to the affidavit. He was charged aggravated assault family violence.