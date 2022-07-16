Watch CBS News
Donate to the Dallas Bar Association's drive supporting Vogel Alcove

By CBS DFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

The Dallas Bar Association is holding a donation drive to support Vogel Alcove, a nonprofit dedicated to helping children cope with the lasting and traumatic effects of homelessness.

The drive runs until July 29, 2022. Purchase your donations straight from the link and ship items to the gift registry address: Vogel Alcove 1738 Gano St, Dallas, TX 75215.

Click here to donate to the Dallas Bar Association's donation drive supporting Vogel Alcove.

First published on July 16, 2022 / 2:14 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

