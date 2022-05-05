Dallas Animal Services continues search for coyote that attacked 2-year-old boy

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Blue ribbons tied around trees will welcome home a 2-year-old boy from the hospital after a coyote attack in front of his home on Royalpine Drive in Northeast Dallas.

He's expected to make a full recovery, but the coyote that attacked him continues to elude authorities who are on the hunt for the animal.

"[We're] definitely nervous, we are out walking a lot. It's definitely scary," said one resident, Emily Herrera.

While residents in the White Rock Valley neighborhood keep their guards up and try to steer clear of the animal, authorities are setting traps trying to catch it.

Dallas Animal Services plans to update the search tomorrow and said today in a statement, "Wednesday morning, DAS was asked to participate in expanded capture operations alongside USDA."

Residents in the area have complained that they called the city to report close encounters with the coyote.

Dallas Animal Services says it's manually reviewing calls over the last three months to try and verify it.

Tracking down this coyote is not only important for the safety of this neighborhood, Dallas Animal Services says it's also necessary to test it for rabies.