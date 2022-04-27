Watch CBS News

Animal cruelty suspect sought after injured Chihuahua abandoned on I-30

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS DFW

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is searching for an animal cruelty suspect who injured a Chihuahua type dog found on the Westbound side of 2200 Interstate 30 Freeway.

The white and tan dog was taken into protective custody on April 12 just before 10 a.m. 

Investigators said he's receiving all the necessary care. 

If anyone has any further information on the suspect please contact DPD Crime Stoppers 1 (877) 373.TIPS or Detective H. Tamez with the Animal Cruelty Unit at 214.671.0115.

