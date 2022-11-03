Dallas anesthesiologist Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz wants to await trial outside of prison

Dallas anaesthesiologist pleads not guilty to tampering with IV bags

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas anesthesiologist accused of tampering with IV bags, Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz for his release from prison while he awaits trial.

A new court filing gives a preview of Ortiz's defense.

Ortiz has remained behind bars since his arrest in September. He's facing 10 federal charges related to the tampering of IV bags at the Baylor Scott and White Surgicare location in North Dallas, where he worked.

Prosecutors said Ortiz is seen on camera placing IV bags in warmers for use during surgeries.

A short time later, they said some patients had severe cardiac events linked to toxic drugs in the bags.

Authorities allege Ortiz spiked the bags because he was upset over a disciplinary inquiry into one of his cases.

The trial is scheduled for December.

Ortiz's attorney's said he should be allowed to remain free until then for several reasons.

First — the weight of evidence. While the defense admits that Ortiz put bags in the warmers, they said in at least one case other medical staff added bags after he did.

His attorneys said there is no video or eyewitness testimony that shows Ortiz putting toxic drugs into the bags.

Second — no risk of flight.

While Ortiz had $7,000 in cash when he was arrested, his attorneys said he is a longtime Dallas-Fort Worth resident with no family or friends abroad.

The defense also shared what it called "countervailing evidence."

Attorneys said the surgical center had five cardiac emergencies last year... and no one checked the IV bags in those cases.

But Ortiz's attorneys said the evidence against him is made up of "suspicious coincidences."