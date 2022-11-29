Watch CBS News
Customs and Border Protection officers seize $1.5M in cocaine at World Trade Bridge

By Annie Gimbel

LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers assigned to the World Trade Bridge seized more than $1,500,000 in cocaine last week. 

Packages containing nearly 119 pounds of cocaine seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at World Trade Bridge. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The World Trade International Bridge is one of four international bridges located in the cities of Laredo, Texas, and Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, that connect the United States and Mexico over the Rio Grande.

"This is an excellent seizure by our officers working at the CBP cargo facilities. It's a perfect example of their unfailing vigilance in guarding our nation's borders and protecting lawful trade and travel," said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.

A K-9 officer sniffed out the nearly 119 pounds of cocaine on Nov. 22. They were hidden on the cargo of a tractor trailer. 

Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure. 

First published on November 29, 2022 / 9:48 AM

