Dallas police end search for missing 18-year-old Curtis Dewayne Taylor

By Annie Gimbel

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -  Curtis Dewayne Taylor, 18, was found safe three days after he was reported missing in Dallas.  

Curtis Dewayne Taylor. Dallas Police Department

When Dallas police first reported Taylor missing, they considered him an "endangered missing person who's possibly confused and in need of assistance."

Law enforcement officials haven't released any further details. 

