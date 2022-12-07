Dallas police end search for missing 18-year-old Curtis Dewayne Taylor
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Curtis Dewayne Taylor, 18, was found safe three days after he was reported missing in Dallas.
When Dallas police first reported Taylor missing, they considered him an "endangered missing person who's possibly confused and in need of assistance."
Law enforcement officials haven't released any further details.
