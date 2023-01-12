Cowtown Coliseum to host Professional Bull Riders showcase

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Some of the world's best bull riders will compete at the historic Cowtown Coliseum in the Fort Worth Stockyards for six months starting January 19.

"Cowtown Coliseum has been the host to the first indoor rodeo, the first radio broadcasted rodeo and first televised rodeo in the United States. It's only fitting that this iconic Fort Worth venue be host to the first PBR residency," said Tim Long, Cowtown Coliseum General Manger.

The live sporting events from January 19-March 30 will award Velocity Tour Global points. They're crucial steppingstones as riders attempt to qualify for the 2023 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast, held May 12-21 at the nearby Dickies Arena.

Additionally, from May 25-October 19, the PBR Stockyards Showcase will be a part of the Challenger Series, a proving ground for the sports' top up-and-coming talent as well as riders of the PBR Team Series.

The final events of the year from October 26-November 16 will resume awarding Velocity Global points when the race for the 2024 PBR World Championship begins.

The PBR Stockyards Showcase will also complement the well-established Stockyards Championship Rodeo, the world's only year-round rodeo, held every Friday and Saturday.

"Since the announcement of our joint venture, we have worked diligently alongside our partners to bring a variety of Western lifestyle programming to the iconic Cowtown Coliseum and Fort Worth Stockyards. With the Stockyards Showcase, we are poised to bring the community PBR competition like never before," said Sean Gleason, PBR CEO and Commissioner. "We couldn't think of a more fitting venue to host our first year-long series, and are enthusiastic for it to be the new kickoff event to the well-established Stockyards Championship Rodeo."

Tickets for the Stockyards Showcase are on sale now and can be purchased at the Cowtown Coliseum Box Office or at CowtownColiseum.com.

The action gets underway every Thursday night inside Cowtown Coliseum starting at 7:30 p.m. CT.