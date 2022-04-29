Watch CBS News

Cowboys take Tulsa OL Smith with 24th pick of the draft

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) - The Cowboys focused on improving their offensive line in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft taking Tulsa's Tyler Smith.

Smith is a Fort Worth native from North Crowley High School. He was named a freshman All-American during Tulsa's 2020 season. 

He's likely to compete for starting left guard this upcoming season.

As of 10:00 P.M. Thursday night, Dallas still had 8 picks in the draft, including the 56th overall pick. The team still needs to address a few roster needs including wide receiver, edge rusher, safety and tight end. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

