Cowboys LT Jason Peters added to injury list, team 'doubtful' he will play in week five

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas Cowboys LT Jason Peters has suffered an apparent chest injury this week, adding him to the team injury report on Friday. He is likely not to play this week as the Cowboys visit the Los Angeles Rams.

The team said that Peters will undergo more tests, including an MRI, to determine the extent and nature of the injury.

According to the Cowboys, if Peters does miss any amount of time, responsibilities will fall to left guard Connor McGovern - who recently returned to the field after a high ankle sprain last week.

Peters signed a one-year contract with the Cowboys earlier in September. He was signed to address injury issues on the offensive line, and began his Dallas tenure on the practice squad.

"Jason has made us better," head coach Mike McCarthy said in September. "He's done an excellent job communicating with Tyler [Smith]. It's been a really good fit - the young players enjoy their time with him."

Peters has been eased into the team over the last several weeks with the goal of avoiding injury in his first season with the team. He has logged 14 snaps in his week three debut before seeing the workload increase to 21 offensive snaps in the week four victory over the Washington Commanders.