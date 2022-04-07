Watch CBS News

Cooler DFW weather Thursday, fire threat continues to the west

By CBSDFW Staff, Erin Moran

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Gusty north/northwest winds continue Thursday, keeping temperatures a little cooler than average for this time of year.

weather-2.jpg

But the windy weather also keeps the fire danger high, especially west of Interstate-35. A Red Flag Warning is in place for counties to the west through 8:00 p.m.

The good weather news is that with all the heavy rain from Monday's storms, drought conditions across the Metroplex have improved. Yes, we're still in a severe drought across a good portion of North Texas, but that is  better than extreme drought.

weather-3.jpg

Expect conditions to be dry through the weekend. Our next storm system begins to impact the area on Monday of next week. The chances are so high that the Storm Prediction Center started outlining North Texas for severe potential 6 days out…that's pretty unusual.

weather-5.jpg

North Texas is highlighted for severe weather Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week. But that is still several days away and everyone knows you just have to wait a minute for the Texas weather to change.

First published on April 7, 2022 / 12:02 PM

