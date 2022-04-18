Cooler, breezy Monday before rain chances increase late Tuesday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Compared to the last few days, Monday morning was a cooler start for the Metroplex.

Humidity is low, with some cloud cover (especially to the east), but it's shaping up to be a pleasant afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

Humidity should stay notably lower through Tuesday morning. Winds will transition back to the south by Tuesday afternoon and that's when moisture from the Gulf of Mexico gets turned back on.

With more moisture around, and some upper level disturbances moving through the area by mid/late week, our rain and storm chances go back up.

The chance for showers and storms will be scattered each day, with no one particular day having a major severe weather setup.

Parts of North Texas area are under a marginal (Level 1) risk on Wednesday -- areas north and west of DFW -- so we'll have to watch to see if any storms intensify.

Overall, it doesn't look to be too terrible of a week. It will be hard not to notice how temperatures crank back up by mid-week and the humidity increases. It's getting to be that time of year…