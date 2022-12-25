Watch CBS News
Cool temps & sunny skies make for a very Merry Christmas

By Brittany Rainey

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Merry Christmas Eve! Santa has left the North Pole and is busy at work!

download.png

He will encounter cold temperatures and clear skies when he arrives in North Texas. 

We are waking up to the 20s once again on Christmas morning. 

download-1.png

You will still want a couple of layers if you are headed outside to test out any new toys!

Christmas Day will be warmer, but we still only top out in the upper 40s under sunny skies. 

download-2.png

Anyone else getting the gift of many shocks? From static electricity 🙂

We have very dry air in place, so we are in the "Hair Raising" category for the next few days. 

download-3.png

Don't worry, Gulf moisture returns on southerly winds mid-week. 

And our next system arrives late week bringing rain showers and few thunderstorms with it. 

download-4.png

We have a really enjoyable warming trend next week!

How about some temperatures near 70 degrees to round out 2022?!

download-5.png

Wishing you and your families a very Merry Christmas!  

Brittany Rainey
Brittany-Rainey.jpg

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

First published on December 24, 2022 / 7:43 PM

