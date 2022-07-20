Border Patrol agents arrest man convicted of sexual assault in Dallas

A closer look at Title 42: How does this impact Texas?

DEL RIO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man previously convicted of sexual assault in Dallas was one of two arrested by U.S. Border Patrol agents after re-entering Texas illegally.

Brackettville Station agents apprehended Jose Francisco Perdomo-Amador, 61, a citizen of Honduras on July 12. He had crossed the Rio Grande River along with another migrant.

During processing, records checks revealed that in October 2017 Perdomo-Amador was convicted of sexual assault in Dallas, and sentenced to two years in prison. But he was deported in 2021.

The next day, on July 13, Carrizo Springs Station agents encountered Henry Orosco-Miranda, 42, a Guatemalan national, after he illegally entered the United States by crossing the Rio Grande River along with four other migrants.

During processing, records checks revealed that in July 2011, Orozco-Bautista was convicted of lewd and lascivious sexual battery upon the elderly/disabled in Orange County, Florida. He was later sentenced to four years in prison and deported in 2015.

As convicted felons with prior removals, both men face charges of re-entry after deportation, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

During fiscal year 2022, Oct. 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022, Del Rio Sector agents have encountered more than 1,651 criminal migrants, according to U.S. Customs & Border Protection.