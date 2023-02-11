Controversial "1619 Project" comes to the stage in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Turning controversy into conversations. This weekend, the Pulitzer prize-winning collection of essays called 'The 1619 Project' will inspire new art, on the Bishop Arts Theatre stage.

"I think there has been a lot of noise and maybe some things even uglier than noise around 'The 1619 Project'," says Dallas entrepreneur, actress and director Gabrielle Kurlander. "And there's nothing like taking something and creating something new with it."

The Bishop Arts Theatre in Oak Cliff recently tapped Kurlander to direct 'The 1619 Project Play Festival.' Nine local and nationally celebrated playwrights were commissioned to pen one-act plays, inspired by a chapter from the book.

"Maybe you're hearing something you don't like – that you don't even agree with," says Kurlander. "But you're in the room with it and I think that's important: we can disagree without being hateful."

Authored by journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, 'The 1619 Project' explores the consequences of slavery in America. She recently appeared on CBS Mornings, sharing "...the legacy of slavery is shaping all of our lives, no matter our race," and adding that our nation's history is complicated.

"Men can do great things as our founders did – and they can do really terrible things. Both are true."

And Kurlander believes that 'The 1619 Project Play Festival' allows art to be a bridge between discomfort and conversation.

"I want people to leave and audiences to come the 1619 Project Festival and see how they can turn their limitations into love, how they can turn struggle into strength," explains Kurlander. "You can see those things in moments in this play, in this production. I think that's very beautiful....very beautiful."

The play runs Fridays through Sundays until Feb. 26 at the Bishop Arts Theatre in Dallas.