Confiscated tiger cub now has a new home in North Texas

WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - There are places in Texas where tigers can be kept as pets but there are just as many areas where they can't. A recent violation in one city left a young female tiger cub looking for a home.

The cub was confiscated by the Laredo Police Department and Laredo Animal Care Services because her possession violated a dangerous wild animals ordinance in the city.

In-Sync Exotics Wildlife Rescue

Fortunately for the cat, In-Sync Exotics Wildlife Rescue in Wylie, Texas has a relationship with Laredo Border Patrol and veterinarians in that area and they were called for help.

The female tiger, now named Minnie, was confiscated on April 22 and arrived safely in North Texas on April 24. After an initial examination and weigh-in by a veterinary team, it was determined that the cub is about two months old.

In-Sync Exotics Wildlife Rescue

"We may not know much about her past, but we know she has a future full of happiness and love with us," said Vicky Keahey, In-Sync Exotics' founder and president.

Workers at the sanctuary say Minnie is receiving age-appropriate nutrition, enrichment, and care which will evolve as she continues to grow.

The new forever home for Minnie is also home to 5 other tigers that Laredo Border Patrol has confiscated in the past - Smuggler, Aasha, Assad, and Zahra, who was pregnant with Kylo Ren when she was rescued.

A tiger can live more than 20 years in captivity.