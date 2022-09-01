Community member: Pattern of racist behaivor prevents community from trusting police

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A bad decision by a Dallas Police officer has him on administrative leave and has the department trying to repair it's credibility with a large section of the city.

Challenge coins like this one are customized medallions that law enforcement officers and military personnel trade much like patches.

A DPD officer designed one he was planning to sell that mocks a South Oak Cliff neighborhood.

Now, he's in trouble and the department is doing damage control.

Challenge coins are collectible tokens that represent police departments and sometimes the specific divisions officers work in.

"It's a big tradition in law enforcement it's a big tradition in the military to exchange these coins," Dallas Police Association President Mike Mata said.

Mata said this challenge coin depicting the South Central Patrol division went way too far.

"It could seem like it's painting the picture of a community filled with drug houses," Mata said.

The coin was posted on social media sites for officers to order.

It immediately got the attention of the Black Police Association which called it racist.

"This coin and it's references...represent a drug dealer called 'doughboy'," said Black Police Association President Terrance Hopkins. "This character has gold teeth, a grill, an AK 47 assault rifle in one hand and a stack of cash in the other hand."

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia the officer responsible has been take off duty and could face discipline.

"When we are wrong we will hold ourselves accountable and we are wrong in this particular case...and it will be dealt with," Garcia said. "We've come too far."

CBS 11 News has learned the officer, who we are withholding the name of pending the outcome of the investigation, is assigned to DPD's Southwest Patrol division.

He's white, but we are told he's a member of the Black Police Association as well as the Dallas Police Association.

"I don't think he's a racist, I don't think he's a bad person I don't think this is coming from malice, I think this is just a very poor choice," said Mata.

South Central is one of seven DPD patrol divisions.

It covers a large part of the city that's home to mostly economically disadvantaged people of color.

One of the area's most prominent leaders said there's a pattern of racist behaivor that prevents the community from trusting police.

"We've seen racist text messages, we've seen racist posts on social media and now of course this racist and again it keeps showing up it keeps tearing its head and until that is faced it will not be fixed until it is acknowledged," said Friendship West Baptist Church Pastor Freddie Haynes.

At this point, it doesn't appear the coin design ever went to production.

There were DPD officers who posted their desire to buy them. It's unclear if they will face any discipline.