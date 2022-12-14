Collin County town of Blue Ridge hit by 2nd tornado this year

Collin County town of Blue Ridge hit by 2nd tornado this year

BLUE RIDGE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The National Weather Service will be in the Collin County town of Blue Ridge tomorrow to survey damage left behind from a tornado that touched down early Tuesday.

It's the second time this year a tornado has hit the tiny town of only about 1,000 people.

A boat was tossed into the air and now lodged against a fence with a whole lot of other debris – this storm moved so fast that residents say they barely had time to react.

"It happened so fast, it's more emotional afterwards," Donald Reising said.

Reising can only now process the fear and loss he experienced.

The 80-year-old was on the porch of his northeast Collin County home this morning watching weather coverage when the wind suddenly picked up.

"When I saw the wind get nasty, I went in the closet and it didn't happen about about a minute and half later, it was all gone," he said.

Reising lost the roof on his home and everything in his barns, but he was ok.

His dog Chase had been outside and thankfully came running when he called her.

The Vietnam vet has a huge mess to clean up while looking to salvage what he can.

"We have insurance, I'm sure most of it will be covered. If not, we'll just eat it," he continued.

From the air, you can see the storm's trail of destruction that led all the way up to Blue Ridge High School.

Students were safely sheltered inside but the football field only a few feet away was in the path and sustained damage.

Also in the path, Blue Ridge Cemetery.

We found the Isaacks family picking up debris around dozens of broken and toppled headstones, some more than 120 years old.

"It's awful, heartbreaking," Lacy Isaacks said. "This was a beautiful cemetery."

The Isaacs moved to this rural area away from DFW last year and have already had close calls in Blue Ridge with two tornadoes.

"I'm thinking we need a storm shelter, we're investing in that next," Isaacks said.