Collin County man charged with online solicitation of a minor

By Alex Keller

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - On Tuesday, May 24, a Collin County man was arrested and charged with soliciting a minor online and evading arrest.

Investigators with the Collin County Sheriff's Office Child Exploitation Unit said that in a chat with an undercover officer posing as a 15-year-old girl in McKinney, Donald Campbell, 30, "made clear his intentions to meet and engage in sexual activity."

Police said that Campbell lives in Tennessee, but told the girl he was traveling to Plano and would be staying in a hotel for a few days. He arranged to meet the girl at a public park on May 24.

When Campbell arrived, he saw the investigators and ran. After a short chase, he was taken into custody.

Campbell admitted knowing that the girl was a minor and tried to meet her in order to engage in sexual activity anyway.

According to police, Campbell has prior felony convictions.

