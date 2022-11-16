Collin County DA Greg Willis defends himself against sexual assault accusations

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The Collin County District Attorney is defending himself against accusations he sexually harassed current and former employees.

DA Greg Willis held a news conference on Wednesday to refute the claims made by six of those staffers in a 75-page lawsuit filed in October. They allege he gave women unwanted, full-body hugs and created a toxic environment of discrimination and retaliation.

Alongside his wife and more than a dozen female staffers and prosecutors, Willis called the accusations lies.

He released a short clip of an exit interview with one plaintiff to refute her claim that he gave her a hug, moaned, and touched her inappropriately.

In the recording, a woman says, "Can I give you a hug?" and then says "You are so wonderful. Thank you so much. I will see you around."

"The truth is now clear for all to see," Willis said. "What she said in this lawsuit did not happen. It is a lie. It is false. And now everyone can see just how false, outrageous, and defamatory these claims truly are."

Susan Hutchison, one of the attorneys representing the complainants, said it was dishonest to only play the last 10 seconds of a secretly-recorded conversation.

"He didn't reveal that in the rest of the audio, it proves everything she's alleged in this case," Hutchison said. "She tells him about the sexual harassment. She tells him about the ongoing issues."

Willis also released 28 complimentary, handwritten notes from two of the plaintiffs that he said disproves their allegations.

Hutchison believes the notes support the plaintiffs' claims.

"He berated those who were not effusive enough and not expressing sufficient gratitude," she said. "I mean, in what kind of a workplace is it normal conduct for people to be writing these effusive letters to their boss? That proves what we're alleging in this case, that he created a culture where he required that."

Hutchison said two of the complainants still work at the DA's office, and they want to improve the environment there. They also hope the county commissioners take against elected officials who behave wrongly.

"Women shouldn't have to be afraid to go to work every day," said Hutchison. "They shouldn't have to suffer years of this kind of abuse and not be taken seriously. And that's the point of the plaintiffs in this lawsuit. That's what they hope to change."

Willis questioned their motivations.

"I can't imagine what would motivate someone to file false, copycat allegations in court," he said. "Perhaps they're seeking a financial windfall. Perhaps they just want to keep their jobs. Perhaps this politically timed lawsuit serves both purposes."

He set up a website with the evidence he presented Wednesday and letters of support

Hutchison said their clients look forward to trying their case in front of a jury, while Willis attempts to do so in the press.