Cloud cover and humidity increasing across North Texas

By Erin Moran

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Winds across North Texas have made the transition from the east to the southeast, and they are gusting a bit.

The humidity and cloud cover will increase Tuesday, and there is the chance for a few storms in the evening. 

The best chance for storms will be to the far north.. close to the Red River. While a few storms may produce gusty winds and even some small hail, the overall severe threat is low.

Each and every afternoon this week features at least isolated rain and storm chances. But the best chance for widespread rain, and some stronger storms in the Metroplex, comes Sunday into Monday.

It's too far out to give specifics, but some strong/severe storms look possible along with some heavy rain. Localized flooding may be an issue. The CBS 11 meteorologists will be watching as we get closer to the weekend.

