City of Gunter expected to run out of water Wednesday night

GUNTER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Grayson County Emergency Management announced that the City of Gunter would run out of water Wednesday night.

At around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, the county said that at current rates of consumption, Gunter would be out of water sometime overnight.

The city said that everyone must cease outdoor watering and limit indoor usage strictly to hydration and hygiene needs until further notice.

An update will be provided by noon on Thursday.