City of Ennis Abloom In Bluebonnets

ENNIS (CBSDFW.COM) - If you haven't noticed, bluebonnets are popping up all across the metroplex.

That means the bluebonnet capital of Texas is flourishing with beauty and business.

If you've never been to Ennis, the month of April is practically Christmas. Their Mayor, Angie Juenemann, describes it best.

"The month of April, is all about blue!"

The entire city blooms, and we don't just mean the flowers.

"You don't really understand the impact of bluebonnets to Ennis Texas unless you live in Ennis Texas. It's a really special time," said Jim Wehmeier, Ennis's Director of Economic Development.

Ennis has 40 miles of mapped bluebonnet trails and a quaint downtown that looks like something out of a movie set. Tens of thousands of visitors make their way to the Ennis each year, from all across the nation. Whether it's to take photos, or just enjoy the luscious blue fields.

"When folks drive through the bluebonnets there's a lot of gasps," said Mayor Juenemann.

Each year the city hosts their annual Ennis Bluebonnet Festival. It's an event that is now in its 70th year. This year, it's Friday April 8th through Sunday April 10th.

The weekend is an important time for the small town, when business blossoms.

Ennis has undergone major revitalization during the past decade, after the historic downtown area was hit by a tornado in 2013.

"We have spent a lot of time revitalizing downtown and putting a lot of our historic buildings back together," said business owner Morgan Ruffin.

So if you're driving on by, stop on in to their welcome center and ask for a map.

The folks in Ennis would be happy to show you how one little flower, spreads a whole lot of love.

"Ennis is a very special place. And we love sharing it with our friends and neighbors, wherever you may be from. Blue is in the air. And we have blue bonnet spirit," Mayor Jeunemann said.