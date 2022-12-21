City of Dallas offers accommodations for those who need a warm place to stay

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Dallas is making accommodations for anyone who loses power or just needs a warm place to stay later this week.

City officials say all rec centers and libraries will be open as warming centers during normal business hours. If there's a need, the city will look at extending those hours.

In September of 2021, after the deadly February winter storms, the city council approved the purchase of eight fixed generators. If the power goes out at any of these locations, hopefully two to three will be up and running by this weekend. There's been a delay on installation because of supply chain issues.

The city also has eight mobile power units that can provide enough power to heat a recreation center gym.

There will also be warming kits filled with things like hand warmers and socks, but these should be used as a last resort.

"At this point there's going to be no precipitation so we're really not concerned about that," Director of Emergency Management Rocky Vaz said. "We have been talking to our partners Oncor and Atmos to ensure that the systems are up and ready. We will be having all hands-on deck."

City departments will be meeting on Wednesday to make sure that systems are ready and talk about any unmet needs.