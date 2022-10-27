Man wanted for child sexual assault arrested at Texas-Mexico border

DONNA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Field Operations officers arrested Juan Alejandro Lopez, 23, who had an outstanding warrant for sexual assault - indecency with a child out of the Mission Police Department.

Lopez was taken into custody on Oct. 23 at the Donna International Crossing while returning to Texas from Mexico. He's a United States citizen from Mission.

"CBP officers at border crossings screen all travelers attempting to make entry into the United States and frequently encounter travelers with outstanding warrants for their arrest" said Port Director Walter Weaver, Progreso/Donna Port of Entry. "CBP works diligently to positively identify them and bring them to justice as crimes of a sexual nature against children underline the impact on public safety and of our border security mission."

Officers turned Lopez over to the Mission Police Department for adjudication of the warrant.