WATCH: Driver tracked by police through Dallas County

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — A police chase in Dallas County ended on Wednesday when the driver of a white truck engaged in the pursuit and at least two others bailed and fled into the woods on foot.

Dallas police said they had been following a stolen vehicle and directed squad cars to the driver's location.

A red truck with at least two occupants was seen driving recklessly on the highway, going the wrong direction and nearly hitting other vehicles at times.

Eventually, the red truck and another white truck stopped on a median. The occupants of the red truck fled the vehicle and got into the white truck, which continued to flee police.

Dallas police chase. Chopper 11

The suspects continued to drive recklessly through residential areas and highways. After a while, they drove into a wooded area near Balch Springs. At least three people fled on foot into the woods.

One of them in custody, but the status of the other two is unknown. K9 units were deployed to help find the others.

**This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.**