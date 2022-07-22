Chalk Mountain Fire still very active despite better weather

SOMERVELL COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Despite higher humidity, slightly lower temperatures, and less gusty winds, fire crews said Friday that the Chalk Mountain Fire ravaging parts of Somervell County is still very active and just 10% contained.

Still from a video of the Chalk Mountain Fire on July 19, 2022. Texas A&M Forest Service via Twitter

Thankfully, however, its growth seems to have stalled. On Thursday morning, the fire was estimated to cover 6,701 acres. By Friday, it had only grown an additional four acres.

Officials said that lines had been constructed on the northern and eastern edges of the fire, which are the parts that most immediately threaten populated areas. Crews are focusing on strengthening the northern line while holding the eastern and western lines.

But, they warn, we aren't in the clear just yet. An abundance of dry fuel and an ongoing trend of hot and gusty weather means that more fires could be ignited.

As of Friday morning, 189 personnel with 20 engines and eight dozers had been deployed to the scene. No injuries or deaths have been reported, but several homes and other properties have been destroyed. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

The Somervell County Sheriff has made some changes to road closures. County Roads 1004 and 1005 are open to traffic, but CR 1004 is closed at FM 205. FM 205 remains closed to through traffic from CR 1008 to FM 51. CR 1008 remains closed from FM 205 to FM 51.

The Somervell Expo Center continues to offer food and sleeping arrangements to those affected by the fire.