Celebrate Día de los Muertos in DFW

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Historically, in some cultures, Halloween was a day to dress up to scare away spirits. However, on Nov. 1, there are some spirits that are thought to be allowed back into the realm of the living.

WHAT IS DIA DE LOS MUERTOS?

As part of predominantly Mexican heritage, Nov. 1-2 are recognized as Día de los Muertos, also known as the Day of the Dead. It is believed that on these days, the spirits of loved ones can return home and spend time with the living.

THE HISTORY

The holiday is also celebrated in other countries such as Bolivia, Ecuador, Peru, Guatemala, and Haiti. These practices are believed to have also been practiced by the indigenous peoples of the Americas. Its precedents date to over 3,000 years ago when the Olmecs and subsequent Toltecs, Mixtecs, Zapotecs, Maya, and Aztecs honored death.

As part of the celebration, families build altars in the deceased's honor. The altars vary between cultures and households in how they are decorated, and what is placed on the altar. You may find many objects decorating these altars that connect with the four elements of nature by symbolical associations.

Candles are meant to guide the souls of the dead to the altar, and incense to symbolize the journey from life to death as well as keep bad spirits away.

More common symbols of Día de los Muertos include the usage of marigold flowers and skulls. Marigolds (cempasuchil) were the symbolic flower of death for the Aztecs and were used in rituals that commemorated death. On altars, the flowers are either fresh or made with tissue paper. Calaveras (skulls) can be made of paper-mache, clay, wood, metal, or cut-out tissue paper. Often, they are made of sugar decorated with colored icing, flowers, or metallic-colored foils, and have the dead's name carved into them.

Also prominent in Día de los Muertos celebrations are images and art depicting La Calavera Catrina (the skull woman). Many people dress up as La Catrina or create large puppets for parades and celebrations.

HOW TO CELEBRATE

North Texas has its own line-up of events and celebrations for Día de los Muertos this year. Check out some of these events to learn more about the traditions and practices:

Community Bike Ride

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 from 9 a.m.-noon

Jimmie Tyler Brashear Elementary

2959 South Hampton Rd., Dallas, TX 75224

Día de los Muertos en Fort Worth

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Artes de la Rosa Cultural Center for the Arts at the Rose Marine Theater

1440 N Main St., Fort Worth, TX 76164

Día de los Muertos Community Festival

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 from noon-2 p.m.

Prairie Creek Branch Library

9609 Lake June Rd., Dallas, TX 75217

2022 Dallas Dia De Muertos Parade/Desfile

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 from 2-10 p.m.

Dallas City Hall Plaza

1500 Marilla St., Dallas, TX 75201

Día de los Muertos Celebration

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 from 2-6 p.m.

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Stage & Lawn

5752 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony, TX 75056

Dia de Muertos

Monday, Oct. 31 and Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Verdigris Ensemble

Moody Performance Hall

2520 Flora St., Dallas, TX 75201

AMOC Presents Community Ofrenda

Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Arts Mission Oak Cliff

410 South Windomere Ave., Dallas, TX 75208

Día de los Muertos Pachanga y Mercadito

Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at 3 p.m.

Arts Mission Oak Cliff

410 South Windomere Ave., Dallas, TX 75208

HWNT-Fort Worth 10th Anniversary ¡Hasta Los Muertos Bailan! Gala

Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at 6 p.m.

HWNT Fabulous Fort Worth Chapter

100 Altamesa Blvd., East Fort Worth, TX 76134