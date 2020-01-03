23-Year-Old Arrested For Assaulting Arlington Officer With Broken Wine Bottle Christmas Eve

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 23-year-old man was arrested after assaulting an Arlington police officer with a broken wine bottle Christmas Eve.

A little after 9 p.m. Dec. 24, police were sent to a suspicious person call at a shopping center in the 4600 block of S. Cooper Street. When officers arrived, they encountered Anthony Chen — who appeared to be intoxicated — holding a wine bottle.

When the officers tried to speak with Chen, he walked away and ignored their commands to stop. After repeated attempts to get him to stop, Chen eventually sat down.

At that point, officers tried to place handcuffs on him but he began physically resisting arrest and cut the arm of one of the officers with the broken bottle top. He also punched that same officer in the face.

Another officer then tased Chen to subdue him and take him into custody.

Both officers were taken to a nearby hospital where they were treated and released. Chen was also taken to the hospital and then booked into jail.

He has since been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant.