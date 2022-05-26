CBS' Lance Barrow happy to see Fort Worth on center stage

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex is rallying around the Charles Schwab Challenge, which tees off this week at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth.

You could argue that no one takes more pride in this week than Colonial member and Fort Worth native Lance Barrow.

Barrow, who joined CBS Sports in 1976, says "there's 233 countries watching this tournament. They're seeing downtown Fort Worth, they're seeing the zoo, they're seeing Texas Christian University, they're seeing the museum district, they're seeing the stockyards. You think about all the people seeing our city on a major stage and sports stage, it's really special."

What's special is Barrow's ride at Colonial, which began when he was a caddie in high school.

He began working for CBS Sports in 1976, while still a student at Abilene Christian University. Over the years, when you've seen the face of CBS Sports Jim Nantz, even if you weren't aware, you've also seen Barrow.

Barrow proudly explained "to be able to do a job that was never really a job, to work for a network like CBS Sports, for our announcers, production and all the way down, it's just a blessing. I tell people all the time, I've never worked a day in my life. My whole life has been one big recess."

Barrow has produced some of the biggest events over the years. Included in those were four Super Bowls. Barrow was the only one that saw the lights go out during the game when the Ravens beat the 49ers. Also, the only Super Bowl centered around a down pour when the Colts beat the Bears.

But, nothing has ever compared to his work and love for the sport of golf. As Barrow calls it, the hardest sport to do on TV. Barrow explains "no one ever stops playing. I can't have Jim Nantz tell Jordan Spieth, don't putt until we come back from commercial. They don't stop playing. There are no boundaries. There's no numbers on their backs and there's 18 stages."

One thing that will always come easy for Barrow is using his life as an example to young people in DFW of what they can accomplish. His lasting message is "don't be afraid to do anything. Work hard, be dedicated, be on time, don't be afraid to ask questions. If I can make it and be blessed to do what I get to do, anybody can make it."

Barrow says he's semi-retired. Last year was the first year he missed The Masters since 1977. The proud son of a dairy farmer, Barrow says he always dreamed about having a career in sports.

And, clearly, he exceeded his wildest dreams.