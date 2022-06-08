CBS 11 to host casting call for 'Survivor'

CBS 11 is proud to host a casting call for 'Survivor' on July 15th, 2022 from 11am-4pm.

The event will be held at Nebraska Furniture Mart at 5600 Nebraska Furniture Mart Dr., The Colony, TX 75056.

Participants will be given an audition number and will be given up to 2 minutes to show why they should be on the next season of the popular CBS show. Must be 16 or older to audition. For more questions about the casting call process or for other eligibility requirements, please click here.

