Semi-truck slams into livestock trailer, multiple cattle killed on Texas highway

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An early morning crash on July 18 led to massive traffic delays after a semi-truck slammed into a livestock trailer hauling 90+ head of cattle.

CBS 11 News

The driver of the cattle trailer was not seriously injured but multiple cows died.

It happened in the westbound lanes of I-30 near Fielder Road. The driver told officers a semi-truck attempted to switch lanes and hit the side of his truck, which caused his truck to roll on its side. He indicated the driver of the semi did not stop and continued driving.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office helped Arlington officers with offloading the cattle and transporting them off the highway.

Law enforcement said WB I-30 was reduced to one lane while that work continues.

It will remain that way until at least noon. They advise drivers seek alternate routes in the meantime.