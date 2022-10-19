Carrollton police officer killed in the line of duty

**This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available**

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Carrollton police officer has died after getting struck by a car Tuesday night.

Just before 10:30 p.m. Oct. 18, the officer was backing up another officer on a DWI investigation in the westbound lanes of 1905 E. President George Bush Turnpike when he was hit by a passing driver, the department stated.

Police said that driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and that the officer was taken to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Plano where he was pronounced dead. Neither of their identities have been released at this time.

"We lost a beloved officer in the line of duty overnight," the department shared on their Facebook page.

Fellow officers gathered at the hospital and awaited his transport to the Collin County Medical Examiner's office, according to public safety information manager Jolene DeVito.

WATCH: Acting Carrollton Police Chief Rex Redden gives a statement on the officer killed overnight