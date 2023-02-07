Carrollton couple allegedly sold drugs laced with fentanyl to teens

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Carrollton couple is facing federal charges in a string of student overdoses and deaths.

Investigators say they led a fentanyl ring which led to at least 10 student overdoses and three deaths. The victims were middle and high schoolers.

As we learn more about the investigation, doctors say sadly, we're seeing an increase in these incidents.

Newly unsealed court records show back in early January, federal investigators started watching Luis Navarrete and Magaly Cano's home near R.L. Turner High School.

Investigators say the two were selling fake OxyContin and Percocet laced with fentanyl, using at least eight students between the ages of 14 and 16 to distribute the drugs to other students.

Now, police have linked the couple to overdoses involving nine students as young as 13.

"We used to make mistakes when we were young and dumb but those mistakes are deadly now," Dr. Julie Pittman said.

Dr. Pittman, Nexus Recovery Center's chief clinical officer, says in the last year she's seen a dramatic increase in drugs laced with fentanyl in North Texas.

"Even if you thought you were getting OxyCodone or HydroCodone...but also it's in the Xanax. It's in what you think is Klonopin. It's also in the meth. It's in the crack. It's in the powder cocaine and it's in the marijuana," she said.

She says this makes the drugs more addictive and dangerous and as we see more overdoses happening in our communities, it's good to know, "The treatment for opioid overdose is Oxygen. So mouth to mouth - they just need oxygen until EMS gets there."

She says having Narcan on hand is also a good idea.

As for Navarrete and Cano, they're now accused with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. They made their first appearance in a federal court on Monday and if convicted, they could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD has not responded to our questions about this investigation. However, the school district has a scheduled meeting with parents this Thursday.

Click here for more resources from Nexus Recovery Center.