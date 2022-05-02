Car critically injures pedestrian standing on North Freeway service road

Your Monday Afternoon Headlines, May 2nd, 2022

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A pedestrian was critically injured when a car hit them in the early morning hours of May 1.

It happened on the service road in the 7600 block of the North Freeway in Fort Worth.

Police said the victim was in the roadway when they were struck.

The driver stopped and remained on scene for officers' arrival.

The victim is recovering at John Peter Smith Hospital.