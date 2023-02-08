Fort Worth shelter sees uptick in canine influenza virus, halts adoptions

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - There's currently a major increase in sick dogs with canine influenza virus at the Chuck & Brenda Silcox Animal Care & Adoption Center.

In a news release, Fort Worth Animal Care & Control confirmed a majority of dogs at the center are showing symptoms of the illness or have been exposed.

Thus, all animals at the Silcox location aren't available for foster or adoption at this time. The facility isn't accepting strays or owner surrenders either. Additionally, other private and municipal shelters in Dallas-Fort Worth are experiencing the same challenges with diseases and have taken similar measures.

The city shelter suggested the following alternatives:

The North Animal Campus, Hulen PetSmart and Alliance PetSmart Adoption Centers will continue to be open to the public during normal posted hours.

To help limit exposure, city shelter workers are requesting pet owners surrender their pets to friends and family instead.

Before rehoming their pet, ensure the animal is current on all vaccinations and has received the vaccinations at least 14 days before the date of surrender.

Vaccinate and hold the animal during its initial 14-day vaccination period to allow the animal to develop immunity prior to surrender.

The city shelter has offered to provide vaccinations, health screening and other help. Once current on vaccinations, the North Animal Campus will accept animals. But proof of vaccinations are required.

In the next few weeks, city shelter workers will continue to follow best-practice isolation and care protocols, which include frequent health assessments by the veterinarian and clinical staff.