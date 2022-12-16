Cocaine concealed in candy wrappers seized at Texas-Mexico border

EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Cocaine concealed in candy wrappers was one of four recent busts by U.S. border patrol agents in two days, resulting in four arrests.

"I am very proud of the collaboration that exists between RGV agents and other law enforcement agencies who operate as a force multiplier when interdicting dangerous narcotics. This whole of government approach has proven to be effective in strengthening the vitality of our communities," stated Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Gloria I. Chavez.

On December 13, RGV agents working with Texas Department of Public Safety troopers observed a vehicle in Mission suspected of migrant smuggling. A DPS trooper conducted a vehicle stop and agents conducted an immigration inspection on the driver, who was in the country illegally. Agents discovered 73 grams of cocaine in the car, some of which was concealed in candy wrappers. DPS seized the narcotics and took custody of the driver and passenger to face state charges.

The same day, Brownsville Border Patrol Station agents observed three vehicles congregating near the river and initiated an investigation. The three cars departed in different directions and agents conducted stops on all of them. One of the cars was a suspected of being a load vehicle for narcotics, prompting a search of the area. Agents found a red sandal and seized six bundles of marijuana from the brush where nearby where they first spotted the cars. The driver of the suspected load vehicle, who was wearing one red sandal, and the passenger were placed under arrest. They, both U.S. citizens, and the 143 pounds of marijuana were turned over to DPS to face state charges.

The next day, on Dec. 14, a Fort Brown Border Patrol Station agent seized more than 100 pounds of marijuana after a camera operator observed subjects carrying bundles near the Rio Grande in Brownsville. FTB agents responded to the area and seized three bundles abandoned in the brush. Agents searched the surrounding area but did not locate any subjects. The marijuana is valued at more than $86,000, according to U.S. Customs & Border Patrol.

Also on that day, agents assigned to the Camino Real International Bridge seized 25 pounds of cocaine worth more than $330,000 in street value.

"Narcotic interdiction continues to be vital to the CBP border security mission," said Acting Port Director Michael Martinez, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. "This enforcement action illustrates the excellent work undertaken by our Eagle Pass CBP officers, and their tireless dedication that helps stem the flow of contraband entering the country."