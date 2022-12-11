Caleb Williams named 2022 Heisman Trophy Award winner

University of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams has been named the 2022 Heisman Award winner after a stellar season in which he led the Trojans to an 11-2 record and the No. 8 ranking in the nation.

Williams was as dominant as it got in college football this season, piling up huge stat lines game after game.

He finished the year with 4,075 yards through the air and 372 yards rushing. He had 47 total touchdowns on the season - the most ever by a Trojan in a single campaign. His 4.447 yards total yards are also a school record.

Williams beat out three other quarterbacks who were named finalists for the award, including Georgia's Stetson Bennett, TCU's Max Duggan and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud.

He received 544 first-place votes and 2,031 points, nearly double the runner-up in TCU quarterback Max Duggan (1,420). Stroud finished third and Bennett finished fourth.

He now becomes the eighth Trojan to win the award, and first since Reggie Bush in 2005, breaking a four-way tie with Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Ohio State for the most in college football history. Bush's award was vacated, however, and unrecognized by NCAA. The most recent USC winner was just a year prior though, in quarterback Matt Leinart during their National Championship season in 2004.

He is also the 19th quarterback to win the award since 2000.

Southern California Head Coach Lincoln Riley has now coached three Heisman winners, after helping Baker Mayfield (2017) and Kyler Murray (2018) to the award in back-to-back seasons.