Watch CBS News
Local News

Byron Nelson High School has chance to win 1st district title in school history

By CBS DFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

Byron Nelson High School has chance to win 1st district title in school history
Byron Nelson High School has chance to win 1st district title in school history 00:43

TROPHY CLUB, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - There is something special brewing in Trophy Club.

The Byron Nelson High School football team has an opportunity to claim the first district title in school history.

There's just one little thing in their way - a showdown against Southlake Carroll on Friday.

The winner claims the district title.

While Byron Nelson is known for their offense - the Bobcats know that defense wins championships.

"When you have a good football team, that's when you're good on both sides of the ball," said head coach Travis Pride.

CBS DFW Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS DFW team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSDFW.com.

First published on October 25, 2022 / 10:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.