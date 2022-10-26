Byron Nelson High School has chance to win 1st district title in school history

TROPHY CLUB, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - There is something special brewing in Trophy Club.

The Byron Nelson High School football team has an opportunity to claim the first district title in school history.

There's just one little thing in their way - a showdown against Southlake Carroll on Friday.

The winner claims the district title.

While Byron Nelson is known for their offense - the Bobcats know that defense wins championships.

"When you have a good football team, that's when you're good on both sides of the ball," said head coach Travis Pride.