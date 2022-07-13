Watch CBS News
Burn ban now issued for Denton County

By Raegan Scharfetter

Your Wednesday Morning Headlines, July 13th, 2022
Your Wednesday Morning Headlines, July 13th, 2022 03:31

DENTON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Due to dry conditions and the threat of wildfires, a burn ban has been issued for Denton County.

Denton County is the 210th county in Texas that has a burn ban in effect, according to a press release from the Department of Emergency Services. 

High temperatures, high winds, low humidity, and dead vegetation have contributed to the risk of destructive wildfires in the county.

"Denton County is currently classified in moderate drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor Map, and has seen a significant increase in frequency of wildfires," the release said.

The burn ban will prohibit all outdoor burning and include restrictions on outdoor hot work. It will continue until drought conditions are alleviated, the press release stated.  

Violations of the ban will result in a class C misdemeanor.

