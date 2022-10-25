Burleson ISD hires 8 former law enforcement officers for new school security initiative

BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Burleson ISD is hoping to set an example for other North Texas districts.

Monday night, the district hired eight former law-enforcement officers with elite training and skills to protect their students and staff.

The school board unanimously approved the hires, placing the armed officers in elementary schools.

Following the Uvalde school shooting, Jessica Woods started thinking about her own children's safety and security in school.

"Having school-age children in elementary school right now.. it hit a little bit closer to home being in Texas," she said.

So far, she's been pleased with Burleson ISD's response. At Monday's school board meeting, district officials reported the district has successfully passed the state's security audit.

"They know a lot more about who is on campus and who is off campus," she said. "All the doors are locked."

"Making sure doors are locked, no question is a top priority, but we knew we had to take it a step further," Superintendent Bret Jimerson said.

Jimerson says at first, the board and administration considered arming elementary school teachers but then arrived at placing one armed school safety officer in each of the district's elementary campuses.

Together, these officers bring a combined 300 plus years of former law enforcement experience.

"Each one will be put on a teacher salary, on teacher pay scale with years of experience," he said. "Folks that want to be here, want to keep kids safe and live out a purpose."

Some officers will start as early as tomorrow.

"I think this is going to be a very mimicked program when other school districts and parents see the quality of people that have been hired," school safety officer Curtis Brannan said.

The goal is to have all of the officers at campuses in the next few weeks.

"They're trying to do anything in their power to keep our kids safe and we just need to be appreciative of that," Woods said. "I love that they're moving in the right direction."