Bundle up! Another freeze warning for parts of North Texas tonight

Bundle up! Another freeze warning for parts of North Texas tonight

Bundle up! Another freeze warning for parts of North Texas tonight

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Happy Saturday. Here's what we're tracking in the forecast:

Another Freeze Warning is in effect for parts of North Texas from midnight tonight until 8 a.m. Sunday.

Temperatures will drop into the mid/upper 20s and lower 30s by Sunday morning. Bundle up!

Sunshine is expected through the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s today and Sunday.

A cold front brings a cold rain to North Texas on Monday. Highs are in the mid 40s.

CBSDFW.com

After a cold start this morning, we have yet another Freeze Warning for parts of North Texas. The warning goes into effect at midnight tonight through 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

CBSDFW.com

CBSDFW.com

Morning temperatures will be in the mid/upper 20s to the lower 30s. Remember to care for your pets, plants and elderly neighbors. People will need to protect their exposed pipes around their homes as well.

CBSDFW.com

Now, for this afternoon and Sunday afternoon, high temperatures will climb into the low to mid 50s. We'll see mostly sunny skies today and partly cloudy skies Sunday.

CBSDFW.com

By the way, the TCU/UT game in Austin tonight will be a cool one, but we're expecting dry weather.

CBSDFW.com

Heads up! We have a cold rain expected on Monday as a cold front pushes into the area.

CBSDFW.com

CBSDFW.com

Right now, rain chances are around 80%. Rain will likely develop Monday morning and last into the afternoon. There is no First Alert Weather Day posted for Monday right now, but we'll keep you posted.

CBSDFW.com

Cold weather will settle in with the front. Highs will be in the mid 40s on Monday. We'll be in the upper 40s Tuesday.

By Wednesday through Friday, we'll be back in the 50s for highs.

CBSDFW.com

Have a great weekend!