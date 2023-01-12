Neighbor of Bryan Kohberger says suspect talked about Idaho student murders

Neighbor says Brian Kohberger asked about murders Neighbor of Brian Kohberger says suspect asked about Idaho murders 01:55

A neighbor of Bryan Kohberger's in Pullman, Washington, said the suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students spoke to him about the killings days after they occurred. The neighbor asked not to be identified.

"He brought it up in conversation," the neighbor exclusively told CBS News on Wednesday. "[He] asked if I had heard about the murders, which I did. And then he said, 'Yeah, seems like they have no leads. Seems like it was a crime of passion.'"

"At the time of our conversation, it was only a few days after it happened so there wasn't much details out," the neighbor added.

The search warrant for Kohberger's apartment in Pullman, Washington, has been temporarily sealed by an Idaho judge. The judge said the details could "prematurely end the investigation" and "create a threat to public safety."

Kohberger is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, who were stabbed at the women's off-campus rental home in Moscow, Idaho.

Few details were released about the investigation into the murders until after Kohberger was arrested at his family's home in Pennsylvania in late December — more than a month after the Nov. 13 murders. An affidavit detailing how police tracked down the suspect was unsealed after he was extradited to Idaho.

Kohberger is set to appear in court Thursday.

University of Idaho students are returning to class for the first time since Kohberger's arrest. Many, like Madeline Paulik, are expressing relief.

"I was kind of glad to see a lot of cops around, just in case something did happen, they would be there," she said. "But it just feels very relieving knowing he's behind bars."