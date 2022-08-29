Watch CBS News
Crime

Denton County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal shooting of Brayan Alvarez, 17

By Annie Gimbel

Your Monday Morning Headlines, August 29th, 2022
Your Monday Morning Headlines, August 29th, 2022 03:18

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Denton County Sheriff's Office is investigating after Brayan Alvarez, 17, was fatally shot on Aug. 28. 

It happened at the intersection of Elk Point Drive and Cove Meadow Drive (Hilltown Addition) in Little Elm.

When deputies arrived, medics were treating Alvarez for a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Denton County Sheriff's Office CID Lieutenant Kincy Lloyd at 940-349-1677 or kincy.lloyd@dentoncounty.gov

