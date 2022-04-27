Border protection agents seize over 2 pounds of meth hidden inside speaker box

EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers discovered 2.57 pounds of methamphetamine inside a speaker box on April 23.

Methamphetamine found in speaker box. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Agriculture specialists working at the Paso Del Norte international border crossing in downtown El Paso led officers to the drugs, which were inside plastic bags. They had identified anomalies within the backpack during an x-ray scan.

"CBP agriculture specialists are trained to detect all threats, not just dangerous pests inside prohibited plant and food products," said El Paso Acting Port Director Samuel Cleaves. "All CBP personnel are involved in combating narcotics smuggling, as hard narcotics such as methamphetamine continue to be encountered at ports of entry."

The speaker box was inside a 26-year-old U.S. citizen's backpack traveling from Mexico. He was walking through the border checkpoint on foot.

The man with the backpack was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for prosecution.