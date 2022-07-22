U.S. border patrol agents save drowning migrant from Rio Grande

EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The intense summer heat hasn't slowed the flow of migrants attempting to enter the U.S.illegally at the southern border.

It's a dangerous journey, one that has led to border patrol agents saving many migrant's lives. With the extreme heat south Texas is experiencing, those lost or left behind in desolate areas are at risk of dehydration, heat stroke and death.

On July 20, Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a Mexican national from drowning in the Rio Grande.

They rushed to help after seeing him struggle to stay afloat in the river near Brownsville. During the rescue, he briefly lost consciousness. Agents quickly transported the migrant to an awaiting ambulance, who transported him to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation.

Earlier that same morning, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents apprehended four migrants near Sullivan City. One of the men, a Honduran national, displayed symptoms of nausea and dehydration. Thus, agents requested emergency medical services who took him to a hospital for medical evaluation and treatment.

In addition, Falfurrias Border Patrol Station agents responded to a 911 emergency call from two lost migrants on a ranch near Encino. Agents conducted a search and found both men, who were from Guatemala, in good health. They took them to the Falfurrias station.

All subjects were processed accordingly, according to U.S. Customs & Border Protection.