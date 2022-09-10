Boil water notice issued for parts of Murphy
MURPHY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials in Murphy are asking that residents in certain areas boil their water after a drop in water pressure was detected Saturday.
The city said that water should be brought to a vigorous boil and left for two minutes before use. Neighborhoods affected include:
- Rolling Ridge
- The Ranch
- The Gables
- Maxwell Creek North
- Stratford Crossing
- The Aviary
- Hunters Landing
- Eagle Glen
- Daniel Crossing
- Murphy Meadows
- Eagles Landing
City officials said once the notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue another notice.
