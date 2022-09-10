Watch CBS News
Boil water notice issued for parts of Murphy

By Alex Keller

MURPHY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials in Murphy are asking that residents in certain areas boil their water after a drop in water pressure was detected Saturday.

The city said that water should be brought to a vigorous boil and left for two minutes before use. Neighborhoods affected include:

  • Rolling Ridge
  • The Ranch
  • The Gables
  • Maxwell Creek North
  • Stratford Crossing
  • The Aviary
  • Hunters Landing
  • Eagle Glen
  • Daniel Crossing
  • Murphy Meadows
  • Eagles Landing

City officials said once the notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue another notice.

