Boil water notice issued for parts of Murphy

MURPHY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials in Murphy are asking that residents in certain areas boil their water after a drop in water pressure was detected Saturday.

The city said that water should be brought to a vigorous boil and left for two minutes before use. Neighborhoods affected include:

Rolling Ridge

The Ranch

The Gables

Maxwell Creek North

Stratford Crossing

The Aviary

Hunters Landing

Eagle Glen

Daniel Crossing

Murphy Meadows

Eagles Landing

City officials said once the notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue another notice.