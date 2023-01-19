Body found in Grand Prairie could be connected to missing McKinney woman

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A body was found Wednesday night in Grand Prairie that could be connected to missing McKinney woman Kayla Kelley.

Sources say that authorities backtracked cell phone signals from the suspect, 32-year-old Ocastor Ferguson, to the area where the body has been found.

The body was found near Kingswood Boulevard and Prairie Oak Boulevard, less than a mile from Ferguson's home. Ferguson reportedly lived at the residence with his wife.

This news comes hours after we learned that Ferguson, according to his arrest report, had lied to Kelley about his name and marital status when they met online.

The report says Kelley found out after they started dating that he was married and told him she was going to tell his wife.

#Breaking sources tell us a female body has been found in connection with this investigation. Authorities backtracked cell phone signals from the suspect now in custody to an area in Grand Prairie where the body has been found #CBSDFW https://t.co/iW6NzLCNIQ — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) January 19, 2023

Kelley, 33, was reported missing by friends on Jan. 11 after she hadn't been seen for several days. Her car was then found burned in a remote part of Frisco.

Ferguson's car was searched and authorities found duct tape, gloves and a blanket. Based on this, he has been charged with kidnapping.

Police have not confirmed if the body found is Kelley – if it is, that charge could be upgraded to upgraded to capital murder.

This story is developing.